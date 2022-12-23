Tension Erupts Over Friday Prayers In Gurugram; Hindu Groups Protest Against Namaz In Open

In another broil over Friday prayers, a Hindu group staged a protest in Delhi NCR's Gurugram after Muslim community people were seen offering namaz in the open. The tensions erupted after the Muslim community gathered to offer Namaz on the road despite the permission being denied by the administration in the area. Following this, an atmosphere of tension prevailed at the incident site.

According to the sources, the members of the Hindu group opposed the people offering namaz in the open. Protesting against the incident, the Hindu group which is leading the protests against namaz in open also demanded strict action against the culprits.

#BREAKING | Tension erupts in Gurugram over Friday prayers; Hindu groups stage protest over Namaz being offered in open. Tune in here - https://t.co/bn2E9PIOwP pic.twitter.com/kb6xV8pcgR — Republic (@republic) December 23, 2022

The incident came nearly a year after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the practice of offering namaz in the open "will not be tolerated". His statement came after several Hindu outfits objected to Friday prayers being offered in open spaces in Gurguram.

'Namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated': Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had last year stated that the practice of offering namaz in Gurugram in open spaces will not be tolerated and an amicable solution has to be found. Notably, his comments came after the decision to reserve some spots for holding prayers in open spaces was withdrawn by the state government.

"The practice of offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated. But we will all sit to find an amicable solution. Everyone should get the facility (to offer prayers), but nobody should infringe on others’ rights. It will not be allowed," he said.

Namaz offered in open

This is not the first time that namaz is being offered in open. A controversy erupted in July this year after a video of a group of people performing Namaz inside Lucknow's Lulu mall went viral recently. The incident escalated after a right-wing Hindu outfit objected to the namaz being offered on the mall premises and sought permission to recite the Hanuman Chalisa there.

Earlier in August as well, a few people were seen offering namaz in an open space in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad. Following this, the police also arrested at least 25 people in connection with the incident.