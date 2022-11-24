Thane: 4 Held For Planning Dacoity After Cops Find Weapons, Chilli Powder, Masks In Car

Four persons were arrested for allegedly planning a dacoity in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

Three persons were held on November 19 from a car with sharp weapons, house-breaking items like spanners as well as chilli powder, masks and caps, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav said.

A fourth associate was held sometime later, he said, adding a probe had found the car in which they were travelling was stolen on November 14 from Mangaluru in Karnataka.

A police team has left for Karnataka and Kerala to nab a fifth accused, he added.

