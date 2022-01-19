Thane: Boy dies after falling into construction pit

Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) A ten-year-old boy died after falling into a pit at a construction site in Dombivli area of the district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Manpada locality.

Satyam Mourya, the victim, went missing while playing near his house around 6 pm on Tuesday. Two hours later, his body was found in a pit at the nearby building construction site, police said.

A case of accidental death has been registered. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK

