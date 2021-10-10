Thane collectorate starts doorstep delivery of 7/12 land extracts to farmers in district

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) The Thane district collectorate has introduced the system of doorstep delivery of 7/12 extract document of agricultural lands to farmers from October 2, its top official said on Sunday.

The system, which was introduced as part of the 75 years of Independence, would continue in future, collector Rajesh Narvekar said.

"There are a total of 6,45,171 extracts of 7/12 in the district. Of these, 5,04,091 are of farm lands. This document pertaining to farm lands will be delivered at the doorsteps of farmers by the revenue officials," he said.

Instructions have been given to ensure that all the farmers in the district are given their 7/12 extracts by the end of this month, he said, adding that 9,500 extracts have been delivered so far. PTI COR NP NP

