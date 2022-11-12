Last Updated:

Thane Crime Branch Cops Bust Fake Currency Note Racket; Rs 8 Crore Seized, 2 Arrested

Maharashtra's Thane Crime Branch busted a fake currency note racket on Saturday, seized notes in Rs 2000 denomination with the face value of Rs 8 crore & 2 held

Written By
Megha Rawat
Maharashtra

Image: Twitter/@ThaneCityPolice


On Saturday, November 12, Maharashtra police busted a fake currency racket near Gaimukh Chowpatty, Thane. The Crime Branch Unit-5 Wagle Estate seized fake Indian currency notes in Rs 2,000 denomination with a face value of Rs 8 crore.

As per reports, the cops had received a tip-off about the same. Later, they formed a team under the guidance of a senior police officer and conducted searches at the location. 

The Crime Branch Department has arrested two accused, both residents of Palghar district, in connection with the case. As per reports, Unit 5 of the Thane Crime Branch Department has initiated an investigation to nab the third accused. 

Reportedly, the accused Ram Hari Sharma (52) and Rajendra Raut (58) both residents of Palghar have been arrested with a total of 400 notes of Rs 2,000 denomination.

Image: Accused arrested by Thane Crime Branch. Source: Twitter/@ThaneCityPolice

Case registered

A case has been registered at the Kasarwadavali police station in Maharashtra. As per reports, police officials have registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including Section 489 (A) counterfeiting any currency or banknote, 489 (B) punishment for trafficking counterfeit notes, 89 (C) possession of forged or counterfeit currency, and section 34 criminal act committed by several persons with the common intent. 

