Thane District Adds 111 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 111 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall count to 5,70,288, while two more patients have succumbed to the infection, an official said on Friday.

The new cases and fatalities were reported on Thursday, he said.

The death toll in the district increased to 11,592, the official said, adding the coronavirus mortality rate stood at 2.03 per cent.

