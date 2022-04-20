Thane district logs 13 COVID-19 cases

Thane, Apr 20 (PTI) With the addition of 13 new coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,08,913, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

With no COVID-19 fatality, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,889.

In the neighboring Palghar district, the overall COVID-19 case count is 1,63,605 while the death toll is 3,407, an official said. PTI COR NSK NSK

