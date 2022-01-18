Thane district logs 4,583 COVID-19 cases, 6 fatalities

Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) With the addition of 4,583 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the tally of infections in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 6,73,659, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of six more persons, the death toll in the district has gone up to 11,664. The mortality rate is 1.73 per cent, he added.

In the neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,56,724 while the death toll is 3,342, a local official said. PTI COR NSK NSK

