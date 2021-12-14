Thane District Logs 74 New COVID-19 Cases, No Death

With the addition of 74 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 5,70,620, an official said on Tuesday.

These cases were reported on Monday, he said.

No fresh fatality was recorded and the death toll stood at 11,593, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,826, while the death toll stands at 3,302, another official said.