Thane district logs six COVID-19 cases

Thane, Apr 5 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra reported six fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 7,08,810, an official said on Tuesday.

These cases were reported on Monday, he said.

With no fresh fatality due to COVID-19, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,883. The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,592 while the death toll is 3,407, an official from Palghar said. PTI COR NSK NSK

