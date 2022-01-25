Thane district sees 1,745 new COVID-19 cases, 12 fatalities

Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) With the addition of 1,745 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 6,94,580, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

With 12 fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the district has gone up to 11,725. The mortality rate is 1.68 per cent, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,60,451 while the overall death toll is 3,358, a district official said. PTI COR NSK NSK

