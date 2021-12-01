Thane District Sees 61 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

Thane has reported 61 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,69,331, while one more death pushed the fatality toll to 11,582, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases and death were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,619, while the death toll stands at 3,298, another official said.

