Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 122; no new death

Thane, Nov 12 (PTI) With an addition of 122 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 5,67,279, while no fresh death due to the disease was reported, an official said on Friday.

The new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,549 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was registered in the district, where the mortality rate stood at 2.03 per cent, the official added.

This was the second time in the last one week that the district did not report any new death related to coronavirus.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,255, while the death toll stood at 3,289, another official said. PTI COR RSY RSY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)