Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 153, death toll by two

Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) With the addition of 153 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,71,669, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

With the virus claiming the lives of two persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,603.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,39,080, while the death toll is 3,308 another official said. PTI COR NP NP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)