Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 3,865, death toll by eight

Thane, Jan 20 (PTI) With the addition of 3,865 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 6,81,420, an official said on Thursday.

These cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of eight patients, the death toll in the district rose to 11,678.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.71 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,58,170, while the death toll is 3,351, another official said. PTI COR NP NP

