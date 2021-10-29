Thane district's COVID-19 count up by 247, death toll by six

Thane, Oct 29 (PTI) The coronavirus infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has increased to 5,65,366 with the addition of 247 cases, an official said on Friday.

As the virus claimed the lives of six persons, the death toll in the district rose to 11,516.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Thursday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has now reached 1,37,950, while the death toll is 3,282, another official said.

Meanwhile, 10,000 people were administered anti-coronavirus vaccine doses in Thane's Mumbra and Kausa areas on Thursday, the first day of the three-day vaccination camp organised by NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad, a release issued by his party said.

This 'Vaccination Festival' will continue till Saturday, it said. PTI COR NP NP

