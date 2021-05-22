Thane Doctor Trapped Inside Car As Cyclone Tuktae Created Havoc; Rescued After 90 Mins

On Monday, when cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc in the city, around 812 trees were uprooted in 24 hours between Sunday and Monday in Mumbai. During one such incident at Thane, 39-year-old, Dr. Ritesh Gaikwad got trapped inside his car when a tree fell on it. After attending to a few patients, when Dr. Gaikwad was passing by Hariniwas Circle road at Thane, he noticed that a tree had fallen ahead leading to a one-way road.

"I was cautious to not venture out in cyclone because I understood that it’s risky, so I was back home by 10 AM after attending to my patients. But, later around 4 PM, I had to rush to Kaushalya hospital to make a decision about the surgery of a patient,” said Gaikwad.

"I was moving at a speed of 10 to 20 kmph along the one-way road when a small branch fell on the road,” added Gaikwad.

Even before he could realise another branch fell on his car, following which a tree collapsed on his car. While Gaikwad suffered injuries and panicked wondering how he would get out of the car, a female police constable approached the car to check if anyone was inside. Meanwhile, in a few minutes, police officers, locals, fire brigade members, and those from the disaster management gathered around his car to rescue him.

"They advised me to stay patient and asked me to move my head and shoulder, as I was stuck inside. They tried to move the tree but it was too huge," said Gaikwad adding "I was overwhelmed with the support that I got from locals, they arranged for power supply for cutting the tree, and the fire officials were standing right next to me asking me to stay calm. When I got out, every person who were present there, clapped for me."

Dr. Ritesh Gaikwad was out of his vehicle almost 90 minutes later at around 6 PM. While he was overwhelmed with the support, he also mentioned that he is trying to forget the incident because it was traumatic for him.

