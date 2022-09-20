On Tuesday, five members of Jan Andolan Samiti namely Prabhuram Giri, Vivekananda Dhavse, Ganesh Kadam, Sangeeta Prasad, and Jaya Dolre went to meet Mumbai’s Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar to discuss the plight of house buyers of the Karrm Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

District Collector Rajesh Narvekar promised that a meeting of the Economic Offences Wing of Thane, CEO of Thane, Zilla Parishad, Tehsildar of Shahpur, BDO of Shahpur, and Jan Andolan Samiti would be held for immediate resolution of the problems.

This came after house buyers of Karrm Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Karrm Affordable Homes Pvt Ltd took out a march from Thane Central Maidan to District Collector Office and EOW office for non-cooperation and forged documents.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, one of the protestors said, "Ranveer Bays of EOW himself gave a speech about Karrm Infrastructure Pvt Ltd scam in our Jan Andolan. Meanwhile, when we asked about the previous application, he left Jan Andolan Manch. The builder first registered our house. Later, he took a loan from the bank without our consent on our names. Now, the bank is taking monthly installments from us till today. The bank is after us for repayment of the loan amount." "Government has taken no action against the builder. The bank is sending police to everyone's house. We are not eligible to take any loans now as the builder has destroyed everybody's bank records," another protester told Republic Media Network.

House buyers on September 12 sought permission from the District Collector to hold the march in Thane. Following this, House buyers staged a protest against Karrm Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for fraud, forged documents, and non-cooperation of government officials in judicial action against Karrm Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Karrm Affordable Homes Pvt Ltd. The house buyers said that the builder is absconding after taking the blood, sweat, and hard-earned money of the innocent poor.

The notice sent to the District Collector read, "RTI reply is being given by Assistant Director, Town Planning of Thane only. Shahapur Tehsildar is guilty.

There is no bye-law of Gram Panchayat but has issued Occupancy Certificate and Completion Certificate to Karrm Residency

There is no-bye of Gram Panchayat but Shelwali Gram Panchayat has issued a commencement certificate."

Agitated home buyers said that the District Collector is silent and he is not taking any action regarding the cancellation of forged documents. "Please give justice to the poor people, daily wage laborers, and small shopkeepers who have invested in this project. Government officials are taking away the fundamental rights of flat owners under Article 14, 21, and 300A," the notice read.

