Thane: Lockdown Extended In Hotspot Areas Till July 31 As COVID-19 Cases Soar To 65k

The Thane Municipal Corporation has lifted lockdown in the areas except for the hotspots declared by the corporation. The lockdown is extended only in hotspots till 31 July. In an order, the TMC said shops selling essential goods like groceries and diary will be allowed to remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.

An addition of 1,822 COVID-19 cases in Thane on Saturday took the district's count to 65,927, while 43 deaths increased the toll to 1,870, an official said. Navi Mumbai and Thane reported ten deaths each during the day, while Kalyan led the case count with 475, followed by Navi Mumbai at 352 and Thane at 342, he added.

"Thane and Kalyan now have more than 15,000 cases each while Navi Mumbai has crossed the 11000-mark. The recovery rate in the district further improved to 62.34%," the official informed. Neighbouring Palghar district has 11,403 cases, while 212 people have died there of the infection.

Posting a grim milestone, Maharashtra crossed three lakh Coronavirus cases after a record 8,348 people were diagnosed with the disease in the last 24 hours, state health department data revealed on Saturday. The tally of confirmed cases now stands at 3,00,937. Cases in capital Mumbai has also breached one-lakh mark.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 11,596 after 144 patients succumbed to the illness in the last 24 hours.

In a positive development, the state saw a record 5306 patients recover from the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus in the same period, thereby taking its tally to 1,65,663. As of July 18, there are 1,23,377 active cases in Maharashtra.

Uddhav keeps restrictions in place

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has reiterated that religious, social, and political gatherings will remain prohibited in the state in view of the pandemic situation. His statement came ahead of the Bakri Eid and Ganesh Chaturthi festivals.

The CM has called for replication of the world-renowned 'Dharavi Model' of COVID-19 containment elsewhere in Maharashtra during his virtual meeting with district collectors and municipal commissioners.

