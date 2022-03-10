Thane logs 24 new COVID-19 cases, no death

Thane, Mar 10 (PTI) Thane has reported 24 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,530, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

No fresh fatality was reported and the death toll stood at 11,878, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,432, while the death toll is 3,392, another official said. PTI COR GK GK

