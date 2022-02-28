Thane logs 43 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) Thane has reported 43 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,280, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 11,875, an official said on Monday.

These new cases and death were reported on Sunday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,382, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said. PTI COR GK GK

