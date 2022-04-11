Thane Logs 5 New COVID-19 Cases, No Death

Thane has reported five new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,846, an official said on Monday.

The new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,883. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,600, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)