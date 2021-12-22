Thane Logs 66 New COVID-19 Cases

With the addition of 66 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,71,370, while the death toll remained unchanged at 11,601, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,39,020, while the death toll stands at 3,307, another official said.

