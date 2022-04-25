Thane logs 8 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh fatality

Thane, Apr 25 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has recorded eight new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,08,973, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

No fresh fatality was reported and the death toll in the district stood at 11,889, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,609, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said. PTI COR GK GK