Thane logs 865 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) Thane has added 865 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,01,939, while seven more deaths pushed the toll to 11,778, an official said on Monday.

These new cases and deaths were reported on Sunday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,62,032, while the death toll has reached 3,372, another official said. PTI COR GK GK

