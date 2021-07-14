Thane Manhole Decorated With Flowers Prompt Local Civic Authorities To Quickly Cover It Up

An unknown person in Thane has installed a bouquet of flowers over an open manhole on a footpath. According to reports, the flowers mentioned the message 'Saheb' (Sir) over the open manhole and were spotted by a local activist- Dr Binu Varghese. The unknown person put the flowers in order to drag the authorities' attention to the obvious danger as the manhole was exposed and remained without a cover.

Manhole decorated with flowers in Thane

In addition, the activist claimed the manhole is situated right opposite the home of BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar and near the old home of NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad. Varghese, who shared the images on social media hailed the efforts of the unknown person and said that the person has done a 'quiet service' to society. The activist also hit out at the Thane civic authorities and the elected leaders for the negligence pertaining to such issues.

Recalling a June 10 incident from Bhandup, Varghese stated that two women had fallen into open gutters on a footpath as the covers were pushed aside due to heavy rains and floods. However, the women had a narrow escape and managed to come out without any injuries even as Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar rushed to inspect the spot. Pednekar had later ordered the BMC to resolve the issue.

'Work is underway to cover 73,000 manholes': Mumbai Mayor

Earlier in June, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had informed that 458 pumps have been installed to drain rainwater and work is underway to cover 73,000 manholes. She added that the pumps were installed near the railway tracks and were continuously pumping out the rainwater. She further said footpath repair and the remake works will be taken immediately after the monsoon in September.

"There are 73,000 manholes in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction. Most of them already have protective grills and we are trying to cover all the manholes in the city," she had stated. "Most of the footpaths in Mumbai are in good condition and those which need repair and remake will be tended to immediately after the monsoon in September month. Till then we are trying to keep footpaths safe for the monsoon by putting safe grills on all manholes," added the mayor.

With ANI inputs