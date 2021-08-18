Thane Police's Crime Branch Busts International Prostitution Racket; Arrests Four People

Approximately seven days ago, a large prostitution nexus that panned across the world was busted by Thane Police's Crime Branch Unit - 1. The unit had arrested four people, most of which were based out of Surat. The nexus was being run by Bangladeshis, who had illegally immigrated to Surat and several other places in Gujarat. One of the members of their gang was meeting a customer at Kalwa, to get a fake passport made, when the police officials laid a trap and nabbed him.

Thane Police busts prostitution racket

“The Modus operandi of this gang is such that they arrive illegally from Bangladesh, and get a fake birth certificate made them made at Kolkata. Following this, they stay for a few months at some place at Gujarat, and on the basis of the residential proof there, they make their fake passport, PAN Card and Aadhaar. There are such colonies in various places of Gujarat, where lakhs of such Bangladeshis are staying,” said Krishna Kokani, senior police inspector, Thane Crime Branch Unit-1.

The team then arrested four people, who have now been sent to judicial custody, namely Farooq Safi Molla, Shriti Raju Molla, Mohammed Imol Moin and Mohammed Saiful Allahuddin Molla, while eight others were handed over by them to Surat police. An FIR has been registered against them at Kalwa police station, and they have been charged with sections 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468, 471, 34 along with several other rules for entry of people into India.

According to the Thane Police, this prostitution racket spans across Kolkata, Gujarat and Maharashtra, with several of these accused taking flights to international destinations from Mumbai and Bangalore. “The gang gets underage girls from Bangladesh, these would be between the age group of 12-18 on the pretext of getting them jobs and better education in India and make fake passports for them of India origin. Following which they are sent for prostitution to counties such as Maldives, Mauritius, Singapore and Thailand,” said Kokani.

Kokani further added that a nexus such as this can be a threat to national security as well considering that fake Indian documents are made in various parts of the country. “The onus also lies on Gujarat police because this flesh trade is taking place in their area, they need to take cognisance of it,” said an official, privy to the investigation.

(Image: Republicworld.com)