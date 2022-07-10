Last Updated:

Thane Records 231 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 2,418

Press Trust Of India

Thane, Jul 10 (PTI) As many as 231 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,31,192, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, the district currently has 2,418 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

No death was reported on Saturday and the COVID-19 fatality toll in the district stood at 11,913, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,16,566. PTI COR GK GK

