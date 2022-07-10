Thane records 231 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 2,418

Thane, Jul 10 (PTI) As many as 231 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,31,192, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, the district currently has 2,418 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

No death was reported on Saturday and the COVID-19 fatality toll in the district stood at 11,913, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,16,566. PTI COR GK GK

