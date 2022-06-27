Thane reports 1,306 new COVID-19 cases; tally jumps by over 900 in one day

Thane, Jun 27 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 1,306 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,25,471, a health official said on Monday.

These new cases were recorded on Sunday, a jump of over 900 cases in a single day. On Saturday, Thane had reported 383 new COVID-19 cases.

The district currently has 5,425 active COVID-19 cases, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,06,708.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,902, he said. PTI COR GK GK

