Thane reports 267 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths; active tally at 3,088

Thane, Jul 8 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 267 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised its infection tally to 7,30,694, a health official said on Friday.

With the addition of these cases on Thursday, there are now 3,088 active cases in the district, he said.

Thane's death toll rose by three to 11,912, while recovery count reached 7,15,429, the official added. PTI COR NP NP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)