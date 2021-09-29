Thane Resident Given Anti-rabies Dose Instead Of COVID Jab; Doc, Nurse Suspended

At a time the Central government is making efforts to immunise the country against the COVID-19 in the fastest and most effective way possible, a resident of Thane, near Mumbai, was given an anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) instead of a COVID-19 dose. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Officials on Wednesday, September 29, informed that a resident of Kalwa, Rajkumar Yadav visited a healthcare centre of Thane district to get the COVID-19 vaccine dose but was mistakenly administered the anti-rabies vaccine.

Taking responsibility for providing the wrong vaccine dose, the municipal corporation suspended the doctor and nurse posted at the centre. The corporation further informed that the said person is stable and is not experiencing any symptoms with the administration of the anti-rabies dose.

Additional Municipal Commissioner, TMC, Sandeep Malvi said, "The concerned patient, Rajkumar Yadav on Monday came for inquiring about COVID vaccine at Atkoneshwar Nagar primary health care centre in Kalwa east. The medical officer in charge of the centre gave him case papers for the Covishield vaccine and asked him to wait in the queue."

Further explaining the incident, Malvi informed that Yadav unaware of various vaccines administered at the health centre, went and sat in a queue meant for ARV. And when his turn came to receive the jab, the nurse didn't check his case papers assuming that he was there for an ARV shot and gave him the jab.

Malvi said, "The nurse and the medical officer should have informed the patient about the vaccine being administered and should have checked the case papers before giving any vaccine".

He further said that negligence at any healthcare centre over the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine will not be ignored. He stated, "We have suspended both of them. The patient has been kept under the supervision of the doctor, his condition is fine now."

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

To date, Maharashtra has administered a total of 8,01,15,553 COVID-19 vaccine doses across 5,959 vaccination sites. Thane district has administered 65,99,958 COVID-19 vaccine doses across 256 vaccination sites. So far, the state has reported a total of 65.4 lakh COVID-19 cases with 1.39 lakh deaths.

