Thane school gets bomb threat email, probe on

Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) Police have registered an offence and begun a probe after a school in Thane in Maharashtra received an email claiming bomb blasts would take place in public places like colleges and railway stations, an official said on Sunday.

The case has been registered under IPC and Information Act provisions, he added.

Incidentally, schools are set to reopen on Monday after being shut down last month due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

