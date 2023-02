The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district increased by one and reached 7,47,453, while the death toll stood unchanged at 11,969, a health official said on Friday.

So far, 7,36,245 persons have recovered from the infection, the official said.

There are five active cases in the district at present, he added.

