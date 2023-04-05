Theft Of 35 Lakh Rupees From An SBI ATM In Lucknow

A few unknown people stole about Rs 35 lakh from an SBI ATM in Khurdahi Bazar area here, ripping open the machine through a flame cutter, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at the ATM located in the area under Sushant Golf City Police Station.

"We received information of theft at a (SBI) State Bank of India ATM in Khurdahi Bazar on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred during the intervening night of April 2 and 3," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Vineet Jaiswal said.

According to police, an automatic alarm that goes off if there is any breach in the ATM machine failed to alert the concerned bank staff.

"The security in-charge of the bank in the area received an alert in the form of a message and call on Tuesday night but he failed to inform the police about it," said Jaiswal.

In its preliminary investigation, police have found that the theft was done by a group of men who came to the ATM in a car. They cut into the ATM using a flame cutter and took the money out.

Police declined to reveal the number of persons involved in the act.

"We have formed five teams to work out the case. Every aspect of it is being looked into. Those who stole money from the ATM will be soon behind bars," the officer said.