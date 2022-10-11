In Bengaluru, a huge pothole emerged in the middle of the road located in Kengeri satellite town that left the commuters in a disarray. As per sources, the road was caved in after a water pipe leakage was reported underneath following heavy rainfall. The pothole-ridden road has been barricaded by the authorities for the safety of residents.

Notably, a war of words began between the civic bodies as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) blamed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BWSSB) and held it responsible for the faulty pipes.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the third road cave-in incident that has been reported in the city in less than a month. A similar incident was reported in Kundanahalli on Sunday.

On October 9, a road above the Kundanahalli underpass caved in the middle of the key stretch within 4 months of its inauguration. The road was blocked for commuters and civic authorities carried out the repair work on Monday. Meanwhile, Congress attacked the BJP government and lambasted it for the shoddy work.

Karnataka HC warns BBMP over Potholes menace

Earlier this month, the Karnataka High Court warned the BBMP that the court might not be shouting at the civic body, but that does not mean it is not serious about ensuring potholes are covered in the city. The HC also asked BBMP to be honest about its work.

After initially giving the figure about the number of potholes in Bengaluru to be 221, the HC again probed BBMP, "You should be able to tell tentatively by when you can fill it up. You are giving 221 as the number. We ask you to be honest. How many potholes?" Following the HC's rapping, the advocate informed that 221 potholes were only on major roads. After much probing and prompting asking for the number of potholes on other roads, the court was informed that there were approximately 2,500 potholes on arterial roads.

The court was told that overall, 427.12 kilometres of roads were being renovated and the work will be completed by January 21, 2023. The HC also pulled up the BBMP for the faulty working of the grievance cells set-up. The court pointed out, "In the grievance cell some of the numbers have nine digits. Some of the phone numbers are not even working. Is that the type of grievance cell you set up?"

(Image: RepublicWorld)