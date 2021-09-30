Thirty students of Mumbai medical college test positive for coronavirus infection

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) As many as 30 students of the medical college attached to civic-run KEM Hospital here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

One of them had mild symptoms and was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Others were asymptomatic and have been only quarantined, he added.

These were students of the first and second year MBBS course and 28 of them had taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines, he said.

All the infected students stayed in the hostel located inside the hospital complex in Parel in central Mumbai, the official said. PTI MR RSY KRK KRK

