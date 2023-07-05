This Child Was Run Over By A Car. What Happened Next Was Miraculous

In an incident that defies belief, a car ran clean over a child in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday. The entire sequence was caught on camera, and makes for difficult viewing. However, what is even more beguiling is that the child, who appears to be no more than a toddler, got up within seconds and walked away, seemingly unhurt.

The video is from a CCTV camera that is focused on the intersection of a main road and a rather dingy lane. In the clip, three children can be seen, seemingly unsupervised, skirting the edge of the main road. Shortly, a white car appears and begins to turn into the lane where two of the three children are clearly visible. The car's headlights illuminate the scene.

As the car turns into the lane, one of the children runs away. The other, however, remains rooted to the spot, feet from the car. The car inches forward, having remained stationary for some time. Shockingly, horrifyingly, the car then ploughs forward with the child disappearing under it.

As the car drives on, exiting the frame, the child is visible, at first motionless. In a fetal position, the child then miraculously begins to move, and quickly gets back onto its feet, then walking away after having escaped certain death.

As per information received, the video is from Wednesday, July 5, within the Kalyanpur police station limits in Kanpur.