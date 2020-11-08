This City Corporation In Andhra Will Send Stinking 'return Gift' To Those Littering Roads

Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada city Municipal Commissioner has come up with an interesting trick to manage the garbage littering related problems in the area. Announcing the new cleanliness initiative on Saturday, Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that the sanitation workers will be returning the garbage to the person who litters as a 'Return Gift'. Speaking about the new cleanliness initiative, KMC Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us the importance of hygiene, cleanliness and sanitation. These things are also important for the Kakinada Municipal Corporation."

'Return Gift Initiative'

Pundkar informed that he took this decision after he spotted a woman disposing garbage on a road while the sanitation workers were on a waste collection duty under his supervision. Upon noticing the woman littering the street in Kakinada, Pundkar instructed the sanitation worker to take the garbage back to the house of the lady. This move left the woman shocked as she attempted to resist when Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar guided her to no litter the roads and hand over the garbage to the sanitation workers, who collect waste, instead.

So #Kakinada municipal commissioner is supervising '#ReturnGift' of #garbage to every household that does not hand over trash to municipal worker who does door-to-door collection & instead dump irresponsibly on the road or in drains @kakinada_KMC #SwachchBharat pic.twitter.com/FhlCoI1oaL — Madhu v magodhi (@Madhu_MGD) November 7, 2020

Informing about the sanitation facilities, he said, "At KMC we have deployed over 900 sanitation workers who go door-to-door every single day to collect segregated waste/garbage. They collect garbage from 7 am to 9 am. Every house is given an RFID ("radio frequency identification) tag, which the sanitation worker scans so that their physical presence at every household is registered. The citizens are expected to hand over the segregated waste only to the sanitation workers but even after repeated motivation and awareness drives, it's still found that public is littering garbage on the roads as well as in the drains."

Explaining the new initiative, Pundkar said, "In order to tackle this issue Kakinada Municipal Corporation has started the 'Return Gift Initiative'. Under this initiative, whoever is found littering the roads, the garbage will be sent back to the household as a deterrent after due verification of facts. The 'Return Gift Initiative' should be seen as a deterrent in a positive manner and as a mark of respect towards the sanitation workers."

KMC has started an initiative of Return Gift by which the garbage will be given back to the citizens who are not giving it to the sanitary workers and instead littering on roads and in drains. #ReturnGift@SwachhBharatGov @Secretary_MoHUA @SBMGAP @AndhraPradeshCM @SwachSurvekshan pic.twitter.com/RQAyh3Ivg0 — Kakinada Municipal Corporation (@kakinada_KMC) November 7, 2020

Appealing to all the citizen's to consider this #ReturnGift initiative positively to show gratitude to the sanitary workers and other fellow citizens who are cooperating with the Corporation@sudhakarudumula @umasudhir@ndtv @TOIIndiaNews @BDUTT@sardesairajdeep @ravishndtv — Kakinada Municipal Corporation (@kakinada_KMC) November 7, 2020

The Kakinada Municipal Commissioner also informed that a person will be warned the first time they're caught littering following which a fine will be imposed to prevent littering. He also informed that as of now the workers are collecting waste together but in the coming months this will be stopped. Dry and wet garbage will be collected separately in an attempt to improve sanitation and cleanliness to push Kakinada ahead in the 'race for Smart Cities' informed the Municipal Commissioner.

"In the next phase, we are also planning to not collect waste from those households which don't hand out segregated waste. Simultaneously, we are also planning to remove the dumper bins in a phased manner as they are becoming a major point of concern in terms of public littering garbage," said Pundkar.

(With inputs from ANI)