This Video Of Booking A COVID Vaccine Slot Successfully For 18-44 Category Is A Must-watch

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, there is a mad rush for vaccination, but unfortunately, there are not enough opportunities to get vaccinated, especially for the age group of 18-44. While in some states vaccination has not yet kickstarted for the age group, in the others, there are limited slots. Therefore, one needs to be very quick while booking the slots. If you want to know what it takes to book a vaccination slot, an attempt by Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy in Mumbai may come in handy.

Step by step guide to book your slot

Go to https://www.cowin.gov.in/home Click on sign-in Enter your registered phone number to get an OTP, which will be entered in the designated box After you have signed in, click on 'schedule now' Click on 'search by district' From the drop-down menu, select your state and then select your district Click on search Select age group of '18-44' Click on your preferred time slot Click on 'confirm'

It is pertinent to mention here that you need to register on the Co-WIN portal before booking your slot. If you haven't yet registered yourself through the Co-WIN portal, here is how you can do it.

Steps to register yourself on the Co-WIN portal

The first step is to navigate to the official website - cowin.gov.in and enter a mobile number when asked After you have entered the mobile number, a one-time password will be sent to that number. Enter the OTP that you received to validate. Now you will have to enter four details - The name on the ID of whichever document you choose to use as an ID that you will show at the time of vaccination The ID number of the document (It can be Aadhaar) Enter your age Enter your gender Mention if you have any pre-existing co-morbidity or had any illness recently After you are done entering all this information, you will be asked to register. Now once the registration process is complete, you will receive a message informing you about the same. You will also have the option to register up to three more persons and you will have to repeat the same steps of entering the photo ID proof; ID proof number; name, age, and gender details.

So far, over 15,70,39,000 doses of vaccination have been administered in the country. Of the given number, 12,82,22,000 doses have been administered as the first dose while 2,88,16,000 have been administered as the second dose. The total number of people vaccinated with these doses includes 6,70,37,000 males and 6,11,68,000 females. The number of Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) presently stands at 19,936.

(Credit-PTI)