Watch: Thousands Of Migrant Workers Gather In Mumbai Violating Social Distancing Norms

City News

On Tuesday, thousands of migrant labourers gathered outside a mosque near Bandra station in Mumbai violating the nationwide lockdown regulations.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai |

On Tuesday, thousands of migrant labourers gathered outside a mosque near Bandra station in Mumbai. This was in total violation of the social distancing norms to be observed during the nationwide lockdown. The local administration had arranged ration for the migrants. A few minutes later, the police personnel were seen dispersing the crowd. According to former AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan, this was a protest by the migrant workers against the extension of the nationwide lockdown, demanding permission to go back to their home state. However, as per sources, people crowded the spot because food was being distributed. 

First Published:
