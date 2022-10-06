Threat Calls To Ambani Family: Man From Bihar Detained By Police, Being Brought To Mumbai

Acting swiftly in a threat call case related to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani wherein the caller made threas against the Ambani family warned of blowing their house -- Antilia, the Mumbai police detained a person from Bihar's Darbhanga with the help of Bihar police.

On October 5, at 5:04 pm a call was received wherein the caller threatened to blow up Antilia and gave multiple threats to members of the Ambani family. Following this, a case was registered at DB Marg Police station in Mumbai and an investigation was started. The Mumbai police traced the caller to Bihar's Darbhanga. Accordingly, a team of Mumbai police was formed that moved to Darbhanga. With help of Bihar police, the team nabbed the accused late at night from a block in Darbhanga.

#BREAKING | Man from Bihar detained over threat calls to Ambani family. Tune in to watch #LIVE: https://t.co/9iDa2Uf0MI pic.twitter.com/2gP69EkSK4 — Republic (@republic) October 6, 2022

The police team is now returning to Mumbai from Bihar along with the accused and further investigation is underway. It is pertinent to mention that two threat calls were made against the Ambani family on Wednesday.

Two threat calls against Ambanis

Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday issued its first response after a threat call against the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai was made at 12:57 pm earlier that day. The company's spokesperson said that the hospital's call centre received a second call at 5:04 pm and threats were made to bomb the Ambani family home, Antilia, in Mumbai.

"At 12.57 pm today and again at 5.04 pm October 5th, a call was received at the call centre of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital threatening to blow up the hospital and threatening to take the lives of Shri Mukesh Ambani, Smt Nita Ambani, Shri Akash Ambani and Shri Anant Ambani", the spokesperson stated.

"The caller also threatened to blow up Antilia and gave multiple threats to members of the Ambani family. A police complaint has been registered and we are providing all the necessary details to the police in their investigations", the spokesperson added.

Notably, the incidents of threat calls have emerged just a few days after Mukesh Ambani's security was upgraded to 'Z+' after a review of perceived threat perception to him by central intelligence and security agencies