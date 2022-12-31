Threat To Blow Up RSS Headquarters In Nagpur Turns Out To Be A Hoax; Security Beefed Up

In a shocking development, an unidentified caller on December 31 threatened to blow up the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur with a bomb. Following the threat, it has been learnt that the police have issued an alert and security has been tightened in the city.

"A phone call was received at the Police Control Room at 1 pm. A man threatened to blow up the RSS headquarters in Mahal area with a bomb," DCP, Zone III, Gorakh Bhamre was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Soon after the threat call, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) along with a dog squad reached the spot and conducted a thorough checking of the RSS premises to avert a major tragedy. However, nothing suspicious was found.

In efforts to take a precautionary measure, the DCP of Nagpur police further informed that the police has launched an investigation into the matter and is tracking the phone number to identify the caller.

RSS offices receive bomb threat

Earlier in July, the offices of RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the national capital received bomb threats after the accused reportedly entered the VHP office and threatened to blow it up. The VHP further infomed that the person who entered the offices was handed over to the police by VHP Delhi’s office-bearer Shri Surendra Kumar Gupta.

Two back-to-back bomb threats were also issued in June this year over WhatsApp messages to the blow up six RSS offices including two in Uttar Pradesh and four offices in Karnataka. Following the threat, an FIR was also registered in the case.

The Uttar Pradesh police filed a complaint into the matter after an RSS worker informed that he received access to an invite to join a WhatsApp group. He further informed the police that a discussion regarding six bombs being placed in RSS offices in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh was being held.

Soon after the police launched an investigation into the matter, the Tamil Nadu police arrested a man named Raj Mohammed for issuing the threat in the Pudukkudi area. Notably, the accused was arrested by the state police based on the information provided by the Uttar Pradesh ATS. It was also reported that the accused Raj Mohammad had allegedly planned multiple bomb blasts.