Threat Calls To Mukesh Ambani & Family Received At Reliance Hospital; 1 Detained

The Reliance Foundation lodged a complaint with the police after threat calls to Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family, officials said. The threat calls were received at the Reliance Foundation Hospital, they said. A total of eight threat calls were allegedly made on the number of Mumbai's Girgaon-based hospital. All calls were made from the same number. A complaint has been filed in the DB Marg police station.

"Reliance Foundation has filed a complaint about the threat calls to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. More than three calls were received at the hospital. A probe is underway," the Mumbai Police said in a statement. Thereafter, a man has been detained from Dahisar. He was tracked on the basis of his call records.

Security outside Antilia to be increased

Meanwhile, Republic has learnt from sources that the security outside Antilia, the private residence of the Ambanis, will be increased. The existing private security arrangement has already been increased.

Last year, a Scorpio laden with 20 explosive gelatin sticks and a threat letter was found parked near Antilia. The man to whom the police traced the vehicle had reported it stolen eight days before the Antilia incident. In less than a week, his body is found floating in a creek outside Mumbai.

Investigation of the Antilia incident has now been taken over by the NIA; the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) continues to investigate the murder and the vehicle’s theft.

