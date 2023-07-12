Three Accused In Bengaluru Double Murder Case Arrested From Kunigal

The police have arrested the three accused in the shocking Bengaluru double murder case in which the CEO and MD of a tech company. The duo was allegedly murdered by a former employee Felix on Tuesday, July 11. Felix, and his accomplices Shivu and Vinay Reddy, were nabbed by the cops from Kunigal. Felix is a native of Shivamogga and Vinay is from Rupena Agrahara.

The Amruthahalli police, after constituting five teams, arrested the accused on the basis of tower dump and Call Data Records (CDR).

The deceased have been identified as Paneendra Subramanya, the Managing Director (MD) and Vinu Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aeronic Media Private Limited. The firm is an internet service provider company.

Techies attacked in office

The incident happened at about 4.30 pm yesterday when Felix, a former employee of Aeronic Media Private Limited and his two accomplices barged into a residential locality on the 6th Cross of Pampa extension in Amruthahalli, at the Aeronic media firm office in north Bengaluru, had a conversation for about 30 minutes at a cabin of the office and then attacked the MD and CEO with a 'sharp object', said DCP Northeast Laxmi Prasad. Both Subramanya and Kumar died on the way to the hospital. Subsequently, the main conspirator Felix escaped from the building's back exit after jumping from the compound wall, the police said.

DCP of North-East Lakshmi Prasad speaking to Republic yesterday had said, "The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar and MD Phanindra Subramanya of Aeronic Internet Company were killed by a former employee. The accused barged into their office and attacked them with a sword. Both died on the way to the hospital. Three people carried out this attack around 4:30PM. We have a specific lead about one of the assailants. Before attacking they came to the cabin and spoke for nearly 30 minutes. They have been assaulted on the head and stomach with a machete. All three were working together at a company on Bannerghatta road. Further investigation is underway."

An investigation officer on the condition of anonymity said, "Felix had established his own company and he was a rival in the business to Paneendra. Felix was enraged by the success of Paneendra's business and was not happy with the competition and has done so."

The accused Felix had posted an Instagram status which reads, "This planet peoples always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet peoples. I only hurt bad peoples. I never hurt any good people."