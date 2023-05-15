Three Candidates Detained For Cheating In Competitive Exam In Rajasthan

Three candidates were detained for alleged cheating in a competitive examination in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Sunday, police said.

During a raid at a centre during the revenue officer and superintending officer 2023 examination conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, the activities of two persons were found suspicious, Bikaner Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said.

During checking, police found that the two had put on hair wigs which were fitted with batteries, SIM cards and other devices to be used for cheating during the exam, she said.

The two men were identified as Manoj Kumar and Mahendra Kumar, police said. Similarly, another candidate, identified as Pawan Vishnoi, was caught using the same modus operandi at a different centre, they said.

Primary investigation revealed that the three were in touch with one Tulcharam Kaler for cheating in the paper, police said.

The wigs were provided to them by Kaler who has been accused of cheating in competitive exams earlier as well, they said.

Gautam said Kaler is accused of facilitating cheating through Bluetooth-fitted slippers in REET and Patwar recruitment exams in 2021.

"Efforts are on to arrest him," she added.