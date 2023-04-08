Three children die in Singrauli district of MP

Two brothers and their friend, all three in the 7-9 age group, drowned in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, a police official said on Saturday.

Sunil (9) and Ajit (7), sons of one Maniram Kewat, and Sandeep (8), son of one Mahesh Kewat, drowned in a pond in Siddhikala village under Vaidhan police station limits on Friday, he said.

"The incident took place some 20 kilometres from the headquarters after the children entered the pond to bathe while their parents were working in the nearby fields. After they went missing, their parents approached police," Kotwali police station official Arun Pandey told PTI.

A police team under Sub Divisional Magistrate SDM Rajesh Shukla, Tehsildar Preeti Singh and other officials reached the spot and the bodies were fished out of the pond, he said.