Last Updated:

Three Children Die In Singrauli District Of MP

Two brothers and their friend, all three in the 7-9 age group, drowned in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, a police official said on Saturday

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Three children die in Singrauli district of MP

Image: Unsplash


Two brothers and their friend, all three in the 7-9 age group, drowned in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, a police official said on Saturday.

Sunil (9) and Ajit (7), sons of one Maniram Kewat, and Sandeep (8), son of one Mahesh Kewat, drowned in a pond in Siddhikala village under Vaidhan police station limits on Friday, he said.

"The incident took place some 20 kilometres from the headquarters after the children entered the pond to bathe while their parents were working in the nearby fields. After they went missing, their parents approached police," Kotwali police station official Arun Pandey told PTI.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Death toll in Chambal river drowning rises to 7; all missing bodies traced

A police team under Sub Divisional Magistrate SDM Rajesh Shukla, Tehsildar Preeti Singh and other officials reached the spot and the bodies were fished out of the pond, he said.

READ | Madhya Pradesh Congress office decorated with saffron flags; Kamal Nath asks is 'bhagwa' BJP's trademark
READ | Indore temple tragedy: Madhya Pradesh CM backs Vijaywargiya's call to conserve stepwells
READ | Madhya Pradesh's Nasrullaganj renamed as 'Bhairunda', Rs 100 cr allotted for development

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT