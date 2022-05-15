Last Updated:

Three Die As Tractor Hits Car In UP's Mainpuri

Etawah (UP), May 15 (PTI) Three youths were killed and one was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by a tractor in Mainpuri district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night on Karhal-Sirasganj road in Mainpuri district when Dheeraj (18), Ankit (20), Tejpal (22) and Neeraj (17) were returning from a marriage function, they said.

All the victims were rushed to a hospital, where Dheeraj, Ankit and Tejpal died while the condition of Tejpal was stated to be critical, police said, adding that a probe is on in the incident. PTI CORR ABN   KVK KVK

