Three Ghaziabad school students test COVID-19 positive

Ghaziabad, Apr 11 (PTI) Three students enrolled at two private schools in Ghaziabad have tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, officials said on Monday.

One of the schools, located in Indirapuram, has announced three days' closure in as a precuationary measure to break the chain of infection, an official of the institute said. Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bhavtosh Shankhdhar said that of the three students, two are from one school and of these two, one lives in Noida. "Their COVID-19 test results were known while the students were at their homes and not in school. We will be carrying our tests and vaccinations in the schools," the doctor told PTI. Asked if the children have been diagnosed with the latest XE variant of the virus, the senior doctor said the details are yet to be ascertained. An official of one of the schools, where two students have been found COVID-19 positive, told PTI, "The school has announced three days' closure but thereafter it will remain closed for Easter Holidays and reopen for physical classes next Monday only." PTI KIS TIR TIR

