Three killed in road crash in UPs' Etah

Etah (UP), May 2 (PTI) Three people were killed after an unidentified four-wheeler hit their motorcycle here, police said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Sonelal (40), Sukhram (38) and Yogesh (35), hailed from Firozabad district, they said.

The incident took place near a school on Etah- Shikohabad on Sunday night, they said.

The victims were returning to their village after attending a wedding function in Sarai village in Etah when they met with the accident, Sakit Circle Officer (CO) Kamlesh Trivedi said.

While one of them died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries in hospital, the CO said.

A case has been registered against unidentified people and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR SAB NB CK CK

