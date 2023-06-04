Last Updated:

Two Trucks-two Bikes Collide In UP's Barabanki, Three People Dead

Three people die in a two motorcycle-trucks collision on the Banda-Bahraich Highway near the Burhwal crossing.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Two Truck-Bike accident kills 3 people in UP (Image: Representative/Shutterstock)


Three people, including two motorcyclists, were killed in a collision between two trailer trucks on the Banda-Bahraich Highway near the Burhwal crossing here, police said on Sunday.

The driver of a speeding truck lost control over his vehicle, which jumped the divider and collided with another truck on the other side of the highway, they said.

Two motorcyclists -- Raju (36) and Kalyan (30) -- returning from a wedding were killed after getting trapped between the trucks following the accident, they added.

The driver of the truck that jumped the divider and caused the accident was also killed but is yet to be identified, the police said.

He was pulled out from the mangled remains of the truck and taken to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

An official at Ramnagar police station said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the victims' family members informed.

READ | In Uttar Pradesh, 90-year-old man gets life term for killing 10 Dalits 42 years ago
READ | Uttar Pradesh: Woman climbs water tank, demands release of her brothers from jail
READ | Uttar Pradesh: Two minors abducted and raped at marriage function in Bijnor; probe on
READ | Uttar Pradesh: Village head shot dead in alleged election rivalry
READ | UP govt's social welfare department launches 'Elder Line' to give shelter to elderly homeless

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT